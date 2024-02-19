US Man Confesses In Germany Tourist Murder Trial
Published February 19, 2024
Kempten, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) An American man accused of raping and killing a fellow US tourist near Bavaria's famed Neuschwanstein castle last year made a wide-ranging confession on the first day of his trial Monday.
Troy Philipp B. faces several charges including one count of murder over the death of the 21-year-old woman. He also stands accused of the attempted murder of the victim's friend, also an American citizen.
"The accused committed the incomprehensible act," his lawyer Philip Mueller told the district court in the southern town of Kempten.
The two women, then 21 and 22 years old, had been hiking in the Neuschwanstein area in June last year when they met B.
, who offered to take them to a viewpoint, investigators said.
At a secluded spot, the man, then 30, allegedly pushed the 21-year-old woman to the ground and proceeded to rape and strangle her.
Her friend intervened, leading to a scuffle in which the accused allegedly pushed the 22-year-old off a steep slope.
The accused then continued his sexual assault of the 21-year-old woman, strangling her with a belt while filming the act.
Interrupted by hikers who stumbled on the crime, he pushed the rape victim down the same slope while she was unconscious.
