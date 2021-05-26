UrduPoint.com
US Man Exonerated Of Murder, Freed After 32 Years In Prison

US Man Exonerated of Murder, Freed After 32 Years in Prison - Attorney General

A man who was wrongfully convicted of murder based on faulty evidence has been exonerated of the crime after spending almost 32 years in prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A man who was wrongfully convicted of murder based on faulty evidence has been exonerated of the crime after spending almost 32 years in prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Oakland County conviction of Gilbert Lee Poole, Jr. has been vacated after collaboration between the Michigan Department of Attorney General's Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) and the Western Michigan University Cooley Law school Innocence Project (Cooley Innocence Project). Poole was wrongly convicted of murder in 1989. DNA evidence from the scene exonerates him after nearly 32 years in prison," Nessel said.

Poole was falsely implicated in the murder by his then-girlfriend, which led to his arrest and conviction alongside testimony from an expert who claimed that Poole's teeth matched the bite mark found on the victim's body.

Such bite marks are now considered unreliable evidence.

He was exonerated of the crime after modern DNA testing revealed that he was not a match to the blood found around the scene of the crime. As an exonerated prisoner, Poole is eligible for up to a year of reentry housing and two years of job placement assistance, job training, transportation assistance, work clothing or tools, and vital documents assistance from the Michigan Offender Success Program.

