US Man Gets 16 Years For $23mln Investment Fraud Scheme - Justice Dept.

US Man Gets 16 years for $23mln Investment Fraud Scheme - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The US sentenced a man to 16 years in prison for engaging in a $23 million nationwide investment fraud scheme that took advantage of the elderly and disabled, the Justice Department said in a release on Monday.

"An Arizona man was sentenced today to 16 years in prison for his participation in a nationwide investment fraud conspiracy that cost victims over $23 million in total losses," the release said.

Maerki and his conspirators used numerous entities to sell "franchises" and "private equity" to individuals that were disabled or at or near retirement.

These investors lost hundreds of thousands of Dollars from their 401k retirement savings while Maerki got over $4 millions of those fraudulently obtained funds, the Justice Department said.

According to the department, Maerki used his appearances on radio shows and in a wireless spectrum presentation called " Money From Thin Air" to solicit investments.

In 1984, Maerki was barred by a Federal court from selling securities but he nevertheless continued to sell investments, the release also said.

