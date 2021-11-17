UrduPoint.com

US Man Gets 18 Months In Jail For Threatening To Kill 2 Senators - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Man Gets 18 Months in Jail for Threatening to Kill 2 Senators - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Voicemail threats against US senators, a congressman and a state lawmaker, resulted in an 18 month prison sentence for a 52-year-old man in the state of Wyoming, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"In a voicemail left for United States Senator Cynthia Lummis, (Christopher) Podlesnik said, among other things, 'You are going to (expletive) get shot in the (expletive) back of the head,'" the department said in a press release.

In a voicemail to Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, Podlesnik said, among other things, 'You're a(expletive) traitor, and you deserve to be shot,'" the release read.

Podlesnik, who previously pleaded guilty to four counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, was fined $10,000, in addition to the 18-month sentence, the release added.

Podlesnik also threatened to either injure or kill Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Matt Gaetz, according to the release.

Related Topics

Threatened Man United States Commerce

Recent Stories

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

58 minutes ago
 Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military ..

Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military Jet Crash

1 hour ago
 US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Ope ..

US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Operations - Russian Foreign Mini ..

1 hour ago
 German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Ag ..

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

1 hour ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mec ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mechanism to Prevent Arms Race in ..

1 hour ago
 US Special Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tu ..

US Special Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tuesday for Talks on Yemen - Sta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.