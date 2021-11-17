US Man Gets 18 Months in Jail for Threatening to Kill 2 Senators - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Voicemail threats against US senators, a congressman and a state lawmaker, resulted in an 18 month prison sentence for a 52-year-old man in the state of Wyoming, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"In a voicemail left for United States Senator Cynthia Lummis, (Christopher) Podlesnik said, among other things, 'You are going to (expletive) get shot in the (expletive) back of the head,'" the department said in a press release.

In a voicemail to Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, Podlesnik said, among other things, 'You're a(expletive) traitor, and you deserve to be shot,'" the release read.

Podlesnik, who previously pleaded guilty to four counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, was fined $10,000, in addition to the 18-month sentence, the release added.

Podlesnik also threatened to either injure or kill Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Matt Gaetz, according to the release.