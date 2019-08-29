US Man Pleads Guilty to Lying to FBI Investigators in Terrorism Case - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) A man in the US state of New York has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators in a case related to international terrorism, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Fabjan Alameti, a New York City resident who was arrested at a Bozeman shooting range, today pleaded guilty to charges of making false statements involving international terrorism to the FBI," the release said on Wednesday.

Alameti pleaded guilty to two counts of making false statements to a Federal officer in a matter involving international terrorism, the release said. As a result, Alameti faces up to eight years in prison, a possible penalty of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

In 2019, Alameti during an interview with a FBI agent regarding a terrorism investigation had said he never talked about traveling abroad to fight for the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and that he never wanted to hurt any US citizens or anyone in the military, the release said.

However, the release noted that Alameti's statements were proved false after his Facebook account revealed he had discussed with others about wanting to travel overseas to fight for the Islamic State because he wanted to die a martyr's death.

Alameti had also talked about targeting people in the United States in places like gay night clubs, a federal building and a US Army recruiting center, the release said.

Authorities arrested Alameti on April 8 at a shooting range in the US state of Montana after he allegedly took possession of a M1A rifle he had rented, the release added.

The sentencing has been set for December 13, according to the release.