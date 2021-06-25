UrduPoint.com
US Man Receives 2nd Life Sentence For Hate Crime, Killing Two Black People - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) A US Federal court handed Gregory Bush of the state of Kentucky his second life sentence for his racially-motivated killings of two black people at a retail store, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A Kentucky man was sentenced in federal court to life in prison without parole in connection with his racially motivated murder of two Black patrons at a Kroger grocery store and his attempted murder of a third in Jeffersontown, Kentucky," the release said on Thursday.

In October 24, 2018, Bush used a handgun to fatally shoot Maurice Stallard and Vickie Lee Jones at a Kroger retail store because they were Black, the release said.

The release noted Bush had no prior relationship to the victims.

During the time of the shooting, the release said, Bush had a shootout with a third Black person who was in lawful possession of a handgun, but it was not fatal. Bush then encountered a white man who was legally armed as well, but Bush told him "Don't shoot me, I won't shoot you. Whites don't shoot whites, the release said.

Bush, 53, was given his first life sentence in December after pleading guilty but mentally ill to state charges related to the murders.

