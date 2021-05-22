US Man Sentenced to 10Yrs for Telephone Fraud Targeting Spanish - Speakers - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) California man Angel Armando Adrianzen has been sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for conspiracy to defraud Spanish-speakers in the US using call centers located in Peru, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

"A California man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for partnering with call centers in Peru that defrauded Spanish-speaking U.S. residents through lies and threats," the Department said in a release. "Ultimately, Adrianzen processed over $3,500,000 in payments as part of the scheme."

The Department said that the defendant cooperated with a number of Peruvian call centers to contact recent immigrants while the callers pretended to be government representatives who threatened the victims with court proceedings, immigration consequences if they did not immediately pay for the purportedly delivered products and settlement fees.

Adrianzen admitted that from April 2011 to September 2019, he participated in a fraudulent telemarketing scheme that offered various products to Spanish-speaking consumers in the United States to obtain payments from the victims and also assisted his co-conspirators in Peru to set up and train staff of the calling centers.

The defendant was also sentenced for two counts of possession of child pornography, found on his laptop computer and cell phone, according to the release.