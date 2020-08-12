UrduPoint.com
US Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Jail For Trying To Support Lashkar-e-Taiba - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:00 AM

US Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Jail for Trying to Support Lashkar-e-Taiba - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) A man in the US state of New York has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to provide material support to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organization based in Pakistan, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The Department of Justice announced today that Jesus Wilfredo Encarnacion...was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based designated foreign terrorist organization responsible for multiple high-profile attacks, including the infamous Mumbai attacks in November 2008," the release said on Tuesday.

The release said that Encarnacion expressed interest in joining the terrorist group in an online group chat in November 2018.

Encarnacion had told an undercover FBI agent that he was ready to kill and die in the name of Allah and sought his assistance to travel abroad to serve as an executioner for the terrorist group, the release said.

Encarnacion made plans to fly to a European city as part of his journey to Pakistan but was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on February 7, 2019, the release said.

