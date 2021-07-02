US Man Sentenced to 30 Years For Attacking 2 Marshals, Deputy Sheriff - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) A US court sentenced a South Carolina man accused of shooting at a deputy sheriff and later threatening two US Marshals with a handgun to 30 years in Federal prison without the possibility of parole, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Evidence presented in court showed that, just after 2:00 AM on March 22, 2018, a deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a truck for traffic violations. While the truck initially slowed and pulled into a gas station parking lot, it quickly pulled out and led the deputy on a high-speed chase into a residential subdivision. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as [Ricky DeWayne] Johnson, made a U-turn in a neighborhood and fired a .45 caliber pistol at the pursuing deputy," Justice said in a press release.

When the deputy took cover, Johnson sped off and made his way to a cul-de-sac in the neighborhood, where he exited the vehicle and ran from the deputy.

Upon searching the truck, which had been stolen, deputies located a spent casing for a .45 caliber round and a .22 caliber handgun, the release said.

Hours later, two members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force located Johnson, activated blue lights, and pulled up behind Johnson in an attempt to apprehend him. Johnson attempted to flee and, during the ensuing foot chase, pulled a handgun from his jacket and pointed it at the pursuing Marshals, the release added.

US District Court Judge Margaret Seymour sentenced Johnson to the statutory maximum of 30 years in federal prison, without the possibility of parole, followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision, according to the release.