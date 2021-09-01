US Mandates Help Boost Daily Vaccination Rates 80% Since Mid-July - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United States now averages 900,000 COVID-19 vaccinations daily, an 80 percent increase from the middle of July, with more than 6 million jabs administered last week alone, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said on Tuesday.

"Back in mid-July we were averaging 500,000 vaccinations per day. Today, we're averaging 900,000," Zients told reporters during a briefing at the White House. "Last week, we got over 6 million shots, the biggest weekly total since July 5."

Much of the vaccination surge, reflects a similar surge in vaccine mandates by state and local governments, as well as private business following a July vaccination order by President Joe Biden for all Federal workers, Zients said.

"Bottom line," Zients added, "vaccination requirements work.

"

As an example, Zients cited Washington state, where the weekly vaccinate rate jumped 34 percent after the state announced vaccination requirements for state employees, teachers and school staff, healthcare workers, and colleges and universities.

In another example, Zients cited an August 3 announcement by Tyson Foods in the state of Arkansas that all employees need to be vaccinated by November 1.

Prior to the Tyson mandate, only 45 percent of the workforce had received a shot, and less than a month later 72 percent of the company's employees had been vaccinated, Zients said.

Zents concluded by noting that 90 percent of listings on the job search website indeed.com now require applicants to be vaccinated.