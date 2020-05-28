UrduPoint.com
US Manufactured Goods Sales Plunge 17.2% In April

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:58 PM

New orders for US manufactured goods cratered in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic as factories shut down nationwide, plunging 17.2 percent, the Commerce Department reported Thursday

That decline came after a 16.

6 percent drop in March, taking sales down to $170 billion from $246 billion before the virus hit the world's largest economy.

Excluding transportation, sales fell just 7.4 percent, according to the data.

In a separate report, the Commerce Department said US GDP fell 5.0 percent in the first three months of the year, slightly worse than the 4.8 percent drop originally reported.

