UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Manufacturers Finish 2020 With Solid Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:54 PM

US manufacturers finish 2020 with solid growth

American factories that struggled amid the Covid-19 pandemic posted a decent recovery at the end of 2020, government data said Friday, but the sector still has much ground to recover

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ):American factories that struggled amid the Covid-19 pandemic posted a decent recovery at the end of 2020, government data said Friday, but the sector still has much ground to recover.

The Federal Reserve said industrial production rose 1.6 percent in December, far above the consensus and the third consecutive month of growth.

Utilities fueled the gains with a 6.2 percent increase as demand for heating rose following unusually warm November weather, the central bank said, while mining increased 1.6 percent, driven by oil extraction and drilling.

Manufacturing was up 0.9 percent and, if motor vehicles are excluded, up 1.1 percent.

Capacity utilization also rose more than a point to 74.5 percent.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said manufacturing was just 2.6 percent below its peak in February before the pandemic hit, and while it had recovered well, it wasn't finished yet.

"The rebound is impressive, thanks to strong demand for goods both at home and abroad, but it likely will take another three months or so just to return to the pre-Covid peak," he said in an analysis.

Related Topics

Weather Oil Vehicles Bank February November December 2020 Government Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE participates in international meeting to devel ..

25 minutes ago

Britain tightens borders to keep out new COVID-19 ..

25 minutes ago

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

1 hour ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

1 hour ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.