UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Manufacturers Power Through December Covid Surge

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 10:16 PM

US manufacturers power through December Covid surge

The resurgence of Covid-19 in the United States did not hold back factories in December, which saw activity grow faster than expected, according to an industry survey released Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The resurgence of Covid-19 in the United States did not hold back factories in December, which saw activity grow faster than expected, according to an industry survey released Tuesday.

The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index rose to 60.7 percent last month, defying forecasts that it would decline slightly as the world's largest economy struggled with surging levels of coronavirus infections.

"Manufacturing performed well for the seventh straight month, with demand, consumption and inputs registering strong growth compared to November," survey chair Timothy R. Fiore said.

Manufacturing activity plummeted when the Covid-19 pandemic began in March, but has regained ground since. December's result was 3.2 points higher than November and the seventh consecutive month above the 50-percent threshold indicating growth.

New orders rose 2.8 points to 67.9 percent last month, while production jumped four points to 64.8 percent.

The employment index also rose to 51.5 percent, returning to expansionary territory.

But Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics warned that was "nothing like enough to signal a full recovery in manufacturing jobs anytime soon.

" Sixteen of 18 industries surveyed reported growth last month, including the six largest, Fiore said, with the survey receiving three positive comments from companies for every cautious one.

"business is stronger than expected, with higher demand for many products. Volatility continues due to the very persistent pandemic and associated risks," a company in the electrical equipment, appliances and components industry told the survey.

Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics warned the index could struggle in coming months, amid increasing cases and the smaller-than-expected stimulus package approved by Congress last month.

Klachkin pointed to a nearly six-point rise in the supplier deliveries index -- which is inversely correlated and means factories are seeing slowdowns in the supplies they need.

"Factories will face headwinds from the virus' recent resurgence, slower economic recovery and ongoing supply chain disruptions and shortages," Klachkin said.

"While we can be confident that vaccines will bring the pandemic to an eventual end, broad recovery risks will remain tilted to downside risks in the near term."

Related Topics

World Business Company Oxford United States March November December Congress From Industry Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US COVID-19 Relief Package to Keep US Deficit Over ..

4 seconds ago

US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on Chinese Firm, ..

6 seconds ago

Indian forces committing unprecedented brutalities ..

4 minutes ago

Five kilns sealed running without zigzag technolog ..

4 minutes ago

PBC announces election results of winning members

4 minutes ago

40 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in H ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.