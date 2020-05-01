UrduPoint.com
US Manufacturing Activity Hit 11-Year Low In April Due To COVID-19 - Management Institute

Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:58 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The US manufacturing sector activity hit an 11-year low in April as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept most American businesses shuttered for a second month in a row, while energy markets weakened as well, data and analysis from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed.

"The coronavirus pandemic and global energy market weakness continue to impact all manufacturing sectors for the second straight month," ISM Manufacturing business Survey Committee Chairman Timothy Fiore said in a statement accompanying the data.

Fiore said the data put US manufacturing activity in April at 41.

5, the lowest since April 2009.

Transportation equipment and fabricated metal products were the weakest in April among the big six US manufacturing sectors ISM tracked, the statement said.

The strongest growth was seen in food, beverage and tobacco products as some Americans worked from home or just stayed indoors throughout April, the statement added.

The ISM released the data after the Commerce Department said earlier this week that the US economy shrank 4.8 percent in the first three months of 2020, the sharpest economic decline since the Great Recession of 2008.

