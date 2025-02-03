Open Menu

US Manufacturing Expands In January, Ending 26-month Contraction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 09:56 PM

US manufacturing expands in January, ending 26-month contraction

US manufacturing activity expanded last month for the first time in more than two years on improving demand and production, according to survey data published Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) US manufacturing activity expanded last month for the first time in more than two years on improving demand and production, according to survey data published Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index hit 50.9 percent last month, rising 1.7 percentage points from November to cross the 50-point mark separating expansion from contraction.

This was slightly above the median expectation of 50.0 in a survey of economists conducted by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal, and came in the same month Republican Donald Trump returned to the White House after his presidential election win in November.

"US manufacturing activity expanded in January after 26 consecutive months of contraction," survey chief Timothy Fiore said in a statement.

"Demand and production improved; and employment expanded. However, staff reductions continued with many companies, but at weaker rates," he added.

Fiore also noted that price growth was moderate, "indicating that further growth will put additional pressure on prices."

Eight manufacturing industries saw growth last month, including textile mills and petroleum and coal products, while eight reported contraction, including furniture and related products, and computer and electronic products.

"Buoyed by gains across various sub-components, the ISM Manufacturing Index broke above 50 for the first time since 2022," economists at Wells Fargo wrote in a note to clients.

"There was broad based strength in the ISM with four of the five components that make up the headline index higher at the start of the year," they added, noting that the new orders index rose three points to 55.1 marking its fifth consecutive monthly increase.

da/bjt

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal seeks govt, academia, private sector c ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks govt, academia, private sector collaboration to ensure food sa ..

17 seconds ago
 Punjab Assembly to host CPA Asia and Southeast Asi ..

Punjab Assembly to host CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference

19 seconds ago
 Belgium moves to right as new PM De Wever sworn in

Belgium moves to right as new PM De Wever sworn in

1 minute ago
 US stocks open sharply lower on Trump tariffs

US stocks open sharply lower on Trump tariffs

1 minute ago
 US manufacturing expands in January, ending 26-mon ..

US manufacturing expands in January, ending 26-month contraction

1 minute ago
 S.Africa says 'will not let up' support for DR Con ..

S.Africa says 'will not let up' support for DR Congo

1 minute ago
Mexico president, Trump say US agrees to pause tar ..

Mexico president, Trump say US agrees to pause tariffs

1 minute ago
 Greek PM calls for calm amid 'very intense' Santor ..

Greek PM calls for calm amid 'very intense' Santorini tremors

1 minute ago
 Pakistan committed to fight cancer: Prime Ministe ..

Pakistan committed to fight cancer: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

1 minute ago
 WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters dur ..

WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January

22 minutes ago
 Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

21 minutes ago
 Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab Un ..

Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World