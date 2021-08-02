US manufacturing growth slows sharply in July: survey

US factory activity slowed sharply in July as manufacturing companies continue to report supply shortages and bottlenecks, according to an industry survey released Monday

Washington, Aug 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :US factory activity slowed sharply in July as manufacturing companies continue to report supply shortages and bottlenecks, according to an industry survey released Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) monthly manufacturing index fell 1.1 points to 59.5 percent, the lowest level since January, as "companies and suppliers continue to struggle to meet increasing demand levels."