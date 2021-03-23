US Marine Commanding Officer Discharged After July Incident That Left 9 Dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Christopher Bronzi, commanding officer of 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has been relieved of his duties following an investigation into a deadly incident involving an amphibious vehicle last July, the US Marine Corps said in a release on Tuesday.

"Lieutenant General [Steven] Rudder relieved Colonel Bronzi due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command, following completion of the command investigation into the assault amphibious vehicle mishap which occurred off the coast of San Clemente Island, California on July 30, 2020," the release said.

Rudder placed Col. Fridrik Fridriksson in command of 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the release added.

On July 30th, an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 15 marines and one sailor sank off the Southern California coast during an exercise, resulting in death of nine Marines.