US Marine Corps Report Active Shooter Situation at Base in California - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The US Marine Corps in a statement on Tuesday said there is an active shooter situation at a base in southern California.

"We are aware of reports of an active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center - Twentynine Palms," the statement said.