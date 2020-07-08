US Marine Corps Report Active Shooter Situation At Base In California - Statement
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:26 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The US Marine Corps in a statement on Tuesday said there is an active shooter situation at a base in southern California.
"We are aware of reports of an active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center - Twentynine Palms," the statement said.