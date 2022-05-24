UrduPoint.com

US Marine Corps Training Center Placed On Lockdown After Reports Of Shooting - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 12:08 AM

The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) at the Twentynine Palms base in California has been placed on lockdown following reports of shots fired, the center said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) at the Twentynine Palms base in California has been placed on lockdown following reports of shots fired, the center said on Monday.

"We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation.

The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place," the center said via Twitter.

The reports of shots fired came in at 8:52 a.m. local time and came in anonymously, the center also said. The situation is developing and updates will be issued when available, the center added.

The MCAGCC at Twentynine Palms is the largest US Marine Corps base, covering over 900 square miles and containing a population of over 8,400 people.

