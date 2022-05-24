UrduPoint.com

US Marine Corps Training Center Placed On Lockdown After Accidental Gunfire - Statement

Published May 24, 2022

US Marine Corps Training Center Placed on Lockdown After Accidental Gunfire - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) at the Twentynine Palms base in California was placed on lockdown after an accidental discharge of a weapon, the center said on Monday.

"We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place," the center said via Twitter.

The gunfire was the result of an inadvertent discharge of a weapon and no injuries have been reported, the center later said in an update.

The reports of shots fired came in at 8:52 a.m. local time and came in anonymously, the center also said. The lockdown order was lifted at 12:20 p.m. after the installation was deemed secure, the center said.

The MCAGCC at Twentynine Palms is the largest US Marine Corps base, covering over 900 square miles and containing a population of over 8,400 people. 

