US Marine Expeditionary Unit Completes Amphibious Combat Rehearsal in Kuwait - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), with ships of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, completed a week-long theater amphibious combat rehearsal (TACR) at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, the US Defense Department said on Thursday.

"The TACR exercise integrated US Navy and Marine Corps assets to practice and rehearse a range of critical logistics, aviation and ground combat-related capabilities, both afloat and ashore, highlighting the expeditionary and quick-response capabilities of the MEU," the Defense Department said in a press release.

Once ashore at the Udairi Range Complex, a training area outside Camp Buehring, Marines and Sailors established a forward operating base in a matter of days with everything from a medical clinic to a full-service fuel-farm, in preparation for training, the Defense Department said.

Events that followed included live-fire practice, company attacks, fire and movement rehearsals, demolition practice, ordnance disposal training and motorized maneuver training, according to the Defense Department.

The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unite is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points, the release said.