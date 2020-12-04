US Marine Force Completes Arctic Intensive Training Course in Norway - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) A group of troops from the Rotational Force designated for Europe has completed a six week intensive training program in Norway as part of the Reindeer II Exercise, US Marines Europe-Africa announced in a press release on Friday.

"US Marines and Sailors from Marine Rotational Force-Europe (MRF-E) completed their intensive arctic training Sunday, marking the end of a six-week deployment to Setermoen, Norway, and have returned to their home station, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina," the release said.

The deployment included the successful completion of Exercise Reindeer II, the release noted.

It was also "the first of the shorter MRF-E deployments since the end of six-month rotational deployments in September, and further enhanced the operational readiness, interoperability, and security cooperation of US and Norwegian forces," the release said.

The US military forward-deployed more than 300 marines and sailors to participate in Arctic cold weather training and Exercise Reindeer II alongside the soldiers of Brigade North, the release added.

In January 2021, 3rd Battalion of 6th Marine Regiment will return to Norway to conduct a follow-on deployment consisting of 1,000 marines and sailors, according to the release.