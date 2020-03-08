UrduPoint.com
US Marine In Virginia Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Pentagon

Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:10 AM

US Marine in Virginia Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Pentagon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) A US marine in Virginia has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said on Twitter.

"A U.S Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, VA tested positive today for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

The Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business. Secretary [of Defense Mark] Esper and the White House have been briefed," the spokesman said on Saturday.

