US Marine In Virginia Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Pentagon
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) A US marine in Virginia has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said on Twitter.
"A U.S Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, VA tested positive today for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.
The Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business. Secretary [of Defense Mark] Esper and the White House have been briefed," the spokesman said on Saturday.