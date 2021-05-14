UrduPoint.com
US Marine Major Charged With Assault On Federal Officer In Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Marine Major Charged With Assault on Federal Officer in Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) US Federal authorities have charged an active duty Marine Corps major with assault on a law enforcement officer during the riot that breached security at the US Capitol on January 7, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

"An active duty US Marine Corps commissioned officer stationed at the Marine Corps Base Quantico was arrested today in Virginia and charged with crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, which disrupted a joint session of the US Congress," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Major Christopher Warnagiris, 40, has been charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice and was due to make his initial court appearance at 2:00 pm on Thursday in the Eastern District of Virginia, the release said.

"According to court documents and security camera footage, Warnagiris violently entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors. Once inside, Warnagiris positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, using his body to keep the door open and pull others inside," the release said.

In the four months since the January 6 events, about 440 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach, including over 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement as investigations remain ongoing, the Justice Department said.

