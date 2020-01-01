UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Marines Arrive In Baghdad To Protect American Embassy Personnel - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Marines Arrive in Baghdad to Protect American Embassy Personnel - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) US marines have arrived and are on the ground in Baghdad to protect personnel amid protests and attacks on the American embassy, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Iraqi protesters torched the outside fence of the US Embassy in Baghdad in response to airstrikes that targeted the Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria.

"[US] Marines are currently on the ground... to support our personnel at the Embassy in Baghdad," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper in an earlier statement said the United States dispatched additional troops to Iraq but also called on the government in Baghdad to fulfill its commitment to protect diplomatic missions.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation against the Iranian-backed group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US defense contractor dead and four American soldiers wounded on Friday.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Syria Pentagon Iraq Kirkuk Baghdad United States Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

30 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

51 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

57 minutes ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

57 minutes ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports, promotes renewable energy solutions ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.