US Marines Arrive in Baghdad to Protect American Embassy Personnel - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) US marines have arrived and are on the ground in Baghdad to protect personnel amid protests and attacks on the American embassy, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Iraqi protesters torched the outside fence of the US Embassy in Baghdad in response to airstrikes that targeted the Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria.

"[US] Marines are currently on the ground... to support our personnel at the Embassy in Baghdad," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper in an earlier statement said the United States dispatched additional troops to Iraq but also called on the government in Baghdad to fulfill its commitment to protect diplomatic missions.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation against the Iranian-backed group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US defense contractor dead and four American soldiers wounded on Friday.