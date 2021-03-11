UrduPoint.com
US Marines Contact Recovered COVID-19 Victims To Extend Long-Term Study - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 08:47 PM

US Marines Contact Recovered COVID-19 Victims to Extend Long-Term Study - Pentagon

The Naval Medical Research Center is contacting Marines who participated in a study of the long-term impact of COVID-19 victims, which ended in November 2020, to extend the research, the Defense Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Naval Medical Research Center is contacting Marines who participated in a study of the long-term impact of COVID-19 victims, which ended in November 2020, to extend the research, the Defense Department said on Thursday.

"The study is a volunteer progression-based assessment to monitor possible health-related issues as a result of COVID-19 recovery, and the team has resumed evaluating the initial volunteers," the Defense Department said in a press release

The principal investigator, Navy Commander Andrew Letizia, said the extended study will help understand "how a Marine's immune system would be able to fight off new and emerging SARS-CoV2 [coronavirus] strains," as well as long-term effects of the disease.

The first initial study was conducted from May to November 2020, and it followed Marine recruits entering boot camp for six weeks following infection, the release said.

The Navy research team is currently contacting a scattered cohort of Marines who participated in the first study for the follow-up project named CHARM 2.0, short for COVID-19 Health Action Response for Marines, according to the release.

