US Marines Get New Simulator to Train Heavy Lift Helicopter Pilots - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Lockheed Martin is supplying the US Marine Corps with an additional Containerized Flight Training Device (CFTD) with options for three more, the company announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin will provide an additional CFTD to the US Navy with options for three more under the terms of a recent contract award," the release said on Wednesday. "The United States Marines will gain additional training opportunities preparing them to operate the Sikorsky CH-53K heavy lift helicopter."

The aircraft is the most modern and powerful helicopter in the Defense Department inventory capable of moving troops and equipment from ship to shore, and to higher altitude terrain, more quickly and effectively than ever before, the release said.

"Marine pilots have smoothly transitioned from the training device to the actual CH-53K's fly-by-wire cockpit and completed missions in the fleet environment - such as air-to-air refueling" Lockheed Martin Vice President of Training and Simulation Solutions Flash Kinloch said in the release.

The Marine Corps achieved Initial Operational Capability for the CH-53K helicopter in April following a successful test period that resulted in more than 3,000 mishap free hours flown in challenging environments and terrain, according to the release.