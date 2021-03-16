UrduPoint.com
US Marines, Navy Seals Rehearse Close Air Support In Arctic Exercise With NATO Allies

US Marines, Navy Seals and Norwegian Soldiers practiced air traffic control needed for close air support in an Arctic contingency, the Marine Corps said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) US Marines, Navy Seals and Norwegian Soldiers practiced air traffic control needed for close air support in an Arctic contingency, the Marine Corps said on Tuesday.

"The JTAC [Joint Terminal Attack Controller] integration with foreign allied forces is important as it allows the [Marines] and allied counterparts to learn how to operate together and make accurate calls for fire from supporting combat aircraft in the harsh Arctic climate. During this training, the Marines practiced calling for simulated air strikes from a U.

S Air Force B-1B Lancer," the Marine Corps said in a press release.

Allied JTAC forces established a position on top of a mountain and quickly established communications with a B-1B bomber to call in the target points necessary for attacks, the release said.

In addition to US Marines, the training near Setermoen, Norway earlier this month also included Navy Seals and Norwegian special operations forces, the release added.

