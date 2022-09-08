US Marines Need 31 Amphibious Ships to Fast Deploy Forces Around World - Deputy Commandant

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The US Marine Corps still needs 31 amphibious warships to carry and deploy its Marine Expeditionary Units (MEUs) where-ever they are needed around the world, Deputy Commandant Gen. Eric Smith told a Defense news conference.

"(The Marine Corps still has) requirements for 31 amphibious ships," Smith told the conference on Wednesday. "Light amphibious warships (LAWs) have the ability to immediately move to key strategic points. We will conduct sea denial (operations) supporting the Navy.

"

Even at its current operating level of 31 amphibious assault ships and related craft, the Marine Corps no longer enjoyed the comprehensive global capabilities that it had decades ago, Smith said.

"We are already absorbing a risk in the gaps between MEUs," Smith said.

The Marine Corps was also in the process of transforming three of its littoral regiments deployed in the Pacific into highly deployable expeditionary forces, to maintain the first mover advantage that set adversaries off balance, Smith added.