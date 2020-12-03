UrduPoint.com
US Marines Obtain Data by Disassembling Captured Syrian Anti-Tank Missiles - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) US Marine bomb technicians obtained valuable data by disassembling four captured Syrian anti-tank missiles, the Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.

"Our explosive ordnance disposal technicians are uniquely qualified to dissemble a wide range of foreign munitions," US Marine Corps Captain Joshua Hays said in the release on Wednesday. "During the exploitation process, EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] technicians were able to gather valuable weapons data and retrieve biometric information to be analyzed."

Technicians disassembled and then destroyed four AT-4B Spigot anti-tank guided missiles, which were recently obtained by partner forces in southern Syria, the release said.

Although exact details surrounding the weapon system arriving in Syria are unknown, the forensic data collected will hopefully provide a better understanding of illicit weapons trafficking patterns in the region and help partner forces protect civilians from unexploded ordnance, the release added.

In 2020 alone, approximately 100 individual pieces of ordnance have been processed and destroyed by Marine technicians, about 30 percent of which were manufactured in Iran or Russia, according to the release.

