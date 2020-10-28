US Marines, Sailors to Deploy to Norway for Arctic Warfare Training - Marine Corps

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Almost 350 US Marines and Sailors are deploying to Norway to participate in a two-month Arctic warfare training alongside their Norwegian counterparts, the Marine Corps said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Marines and Sailors of the 'Teufelhunden Battalion' are the next rotational deployment of Marine Rotational Force-Europe (MRF-E)," the statement said. "After a quarantine period at their training location in Norway, to mitigate the risk of COVID[-19] exposure and transmission, the Marines will conduct bilateral Arctic warfare training, improve interoperability and strengthen defense capabilities alongside Norwegian allies.

"

The US and Norwegian contingents will synchronize efforts during the training and their cooperation is expected to allow for an increase in operational flexibility, the statement said.

The Marine Corps noted in the statement that Norwegian Army instructors will lead the US troops' training in cold-weather warfare and survival.

The training is scheduled to take part in a variety of settings and also as part of a major Norwegian Army-led field exercise in northern Norway, the statement said.

The US Marines are expected to train in Norway several times in the coming year with a larger follow-on rotation scheduled for early 2021, the statement added.