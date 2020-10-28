UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Marines, Sailors To Deploy To Norway For Arctic Warfare Training - Marine Corps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:45 PM

US Marines, Sailors to Deploy to Norway for Arctic Warfare Training - Marine Corps

Almost 350 US Marines and Sailors are deploying to Norway to participate in a two-month Arctic warfare training alongside their Norwegian counterparts, the Marine Corps said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Almost 350 US Marines and Sailors are deploying to Norway to participate in a two-month Arctic warfare training alongside their Norwegian counterparts, the Marine Corps said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Marines and Sailors of the 'Teufelhunden Battalion' are the next rotational deployment of Marine Rotational Force-Europe (MRF-E)," the statement said. "After a quarantine period at their training location in Norway, to mitigate the risk of COVID[-19] exposure and transmission, the Marines will conduct bilateral Arctic warfare training, improve interoperability and strengthen defense capabilities alongside Norwegian allies.

"

The US and Norwegian contingents will synchronize efforts during the training and their cooperation is expected to allow for an increase in operational flexibility, the statement said.

The Marine Corps noted in the statement that Norwegian Army instructors will lead the US troops' training in cold-weather warfare and survival.

The training is scheduled to take part in a variety of settings and also as part of a major Norwegian Army-led field exercise in northern Norway, the statement said.

The US Marines are expected to train in Norway several times in the coming year with a larger follow-on rotation scheduled for early 2021, the statement added.

Related Topics

Army Norway Lead

Recent Stories

UAE continuing pivotal role in supporting women: S ..

21 minutes ago

UAE attains position of vice president of Arab Par ..

36 minutes ago

SFC receives President of Cruzeiro Club

36 minutes ago

DC announces jobs for heirs of sanitary workers di ..

3 minutes ago

Asad Umar laid the foundation stone of Shah Allah ..

3 minutes ago

Court seeks report from NAB DG on Shehbaz Sharif's ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.