US Marines Test Drone Killing Laser Weapon Prototype - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) A drone-killing, directed energy weapon prototype known as the Compact Laser Weapons System (CLaWS) is now in the hands of US Marines for a tryout, the Marine Corps said in a press release on Thursday.

"We're providing CLaWS to Marines as a rapid prototype for evaluation," Marine Ground Base Air Defense (GBAD) Program Manager Don Kelley said in the release. "Depending on the results, CLaWS could become part of a larger capability set."

The trial also highlights a Defense Department effort to reduce years typically required to plan, develop, test and deploy new weapons systems, according to the release.

"This project, from start to finish - from when we were awarded the DOTC [Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium] contract, to getting all the integration complete, all the testing complete, getting the Marines trained, and getting the systems ready to deploy - took about one year" GBAD Product Manager Lt.

Col. Ho Lee said.

Lee explained that the system was put together using parts that were currently available and using them to meet a capability.

"Little development, if any, went into this," Lee said.

CLaWS is not intended to be a standalone system, according to the release. If the prototype continues to do well in the current research and development phase, it will serve as a component to an overall system used to counter drones.

