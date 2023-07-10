Open Menu

US Marines Without Leader For 1st Time In 164 Years Due To Senator Hold On Nominations

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 09:43 PM

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nominations

The US Marines Corps will be without a leader for the first time in 164 years because Senator Tommy Tuberville has put a hold on the confirmation procedure for a successor to current commander Gen. David Berger

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The US Marines Corps will be without a leader for the first time in 164 years because Senator Tommy Tuberville has put a hold on the confirmation procedure for a successor to current commander Gen. David Berger.

Earlier on Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin relinquished Berger of office during a retirement ceremony at the Marine Barracks in Washington.

However, the outgoing commander has no one to hand over his post as Tuberville continues to block all nominations since February in protest over the Defense Department's new policies regarding abortion.

On February 16, the Defense Department released new policies to ensure access to non-covered reproductive health care, which would allow military personnel to request administrative absence for such services, including elective abortions and in vitro fertilization.

In response, Tuberville said he would hold all civilian, flag, and general officer nominations unless Austin goes through Congress to secure abortion access for service members, according to media reports.

During his speech at the retirement ceremony, Austin pointed out that smooth and timely transitions of confirmed leadership are central to the defense of the United States and crucial for US military readiness.

On May 30, President Joe Biden nominated Gen. Eric Smith to lead the Marine Corps to succeed Berger, but Smith will be appointed on a temporary basis given Tubeville's blocking actions.

Related Topics

Protest Washington David Lead Austin United States February May Congress Post Media All

Recent Stories

IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

8 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

7 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

7 minutes ago
 Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

7 minutes ago
 Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

7 minutes ago
PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

4 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

4 minutes ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Com ..

US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Communication With China During V ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road ..

Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road

5 minutes ago
 KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in p ..

KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in province

9 minutes ago
 NTDC secures land for construction of 500 kV Grid ..

NTDC secures land for construction of 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World