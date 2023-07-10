US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nominations

The US Marines Corps will be without a leader for the first time in 164 years because Senator Tommy Tuberville has put a hold on the confirmation procedure for a successor to current commander Gen. David Berger

Earlier on Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin relinquished Berger of office during a retirement ceremony at the Marine Barracks in Washington.

However, the outgoing commander has no one to hand over his post as Tuberville continues to block all nominations since February in protest over the Defense Department's new policies regarding abortion.

On February 16, the Defense Department released new policies to ensure access to non-covered reproductive health care, which would allow military personnel to request administrative absence for such services, including elective abortions and in vitro fertilization.

In response, Tuberville said he would hold all civilian, flag, and general officer nominations unless Austin goes through Congress to secure abortion access for service members, according to media reports.

During his speech at the retirement ceremony, Austin pointed out that smooth and timely transitions of confirmed leadership are central to the defense of the United States and crucial for US military readiness.

On May 30, President Joe Biden nominated Gen. Eric Smith to lead the Marine Corps to succeed Berger, but Smith will be appointed on a temporary basis given Tubeville's blocking actions.