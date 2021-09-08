US Marion Prison Where Russian Citizen Bout Is Held Introduces COVID-19 Lockdown - Wife

The Marion federal prison in the US state of Illinois where Russian citizen Viktor Bout is serving his sentence was forced to introduce yet another COVID-19 lockdown because of a new spark in infections, Bout's wife Alla told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Marion Federal prison in the US state of Illinois where Russian citizen Viktor Bout is serving his sentence was forced to introduce yet another COVID-19 lockdown because of a new spark in infections, Bout's wife Alla told Sputnik.

"Viktor called and said that another quarantine was introduced in the prison, it is closed for visits not only for the inmates' relatives and friends, but also for lawyers and consular employees of foreign embassies," Alla Bout said.

She added that, according to her husband, all hospitals in the city of Marion are overcrowded with COVID-19 patients.

"My husband also said that it is likely that the inmates will again be locked in their cells because of the quarantine, and then in the near future he won't be able to call home," Alla told Sputnik.

According to the USP Marion website, the penitentiary facility currently has all visiting suspended until further notice because of COVID-19. Two inmates recently died from the coronavirus at the prison and three inmates are currently sick with COVID-19.

Last year, Bout wrote in a letter about the prevalence of coronavirus cases at the Marion prison.

In 2008, Bout was detained in Thailand on a US government request as a result of a sting operation by the US special services. Bout was then transferred to the United States where a court found him guilty of conspiring to kill US citizens and of supporting terrorism.