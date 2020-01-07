UrduPoint.com
US Maritime Administration Issues Warning To Commercial Ships Sailing In Middle East

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:26 PM

US Maritime Administration Issues Warning to Commercial Ships Sailing in Middle East

The US Maritime Administration has issued a warning to commercial vessels sailing in the Middle East amid raised security concerns in the region in the wake of US assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The US Maritime Administration has issued a warning to commercial vessels sailing in the middle East amid raised security concerns in the region in the wake of US assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

"Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Indian Ocean-Threat to Commercial Vessels from Iran and its Proxies. Description: Multiple maritime threats have been reported in the vicinity of the geographic areas described above," the statement, issued on Monday, said.

In the early hours of Friday, Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in a drone strike, which was authorized by US President Donald Trump, in the outskirts of Baghdad.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have pledged that Soleimani's death would not go unavenged, in response to what they consider a US crime. Trump, in turn, threatened that the United States would strike over 50 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, should Iran retaliate.

