UrduPoint.com

US Markets Regulator SEC Dismisses Charge Of Destroying Competition In Crypto

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US Markets Regulator SEC Dismisses Charge of Destroying Competition in Crypto

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was accused on Tuesday of destroying competition in American cryptocurrency markets by Republican lawmakers opposed to President Joe Biden, a charge the agency's chairman steadfastly refused to accept.

Gary Gensler has turbocharged legislation against potential digital Currency rackets since the collapse of crypto exchange FTX in November, prompting lobbyists in the industry to push Republican lawmakers to check the SEC chairman's agenda.

"Your approach is driving innovation overseas and endangering American competitiveness," Patrick McHenry, a Republican representative who heads the so-called Financial Services Committee, told Gensler at a hearing in Congress.

Empowering McHenry's argument was an open letter written by Tom Quaadman, executive vice president at the US Chamber of Commerce, who bemoaned the SEC's appetite for regulations that allegedly stifled competition. "Chair Gensler has identified a range of 50-55 regulatory priorities since the start of his tenure, and has already proposed twice as many rules as his predecessor in just half the time," Quaadman wrote.

Since Republicans took control of the lower house of Congress in January,  McHenry has regularly butted heads with Gensler ” an ally of Democrats in Biden's party that includes the likes of Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown and pro-regulation senator Elizabeth Warren.

Among Tuesday's heated exchanges between the two was one where McHenry challenged Gensler to explain whether Ether ” the second-largest crypto token after Bitcoin ” was a security. The SEC chair gave a long-winded response instead of the "yes or no" that McHenry wanted.

In another tense moment, McHenry hinted at a potential turf war between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam, whose agency oversees derivatives products, has said that Ether falls under his agency's jurisdiction. Gensler, however, refused to take McHenry's bait on that.

Gensler, in his response, stuck to his long-held argument that much of the lightly regulated $1 trillion crypto market violated US securities rules because many of the products consist of unregistered securities. "It's not a matter of a lack of clarity," Gensler said. "This is a field that in the main is built up around non-compliance."

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Exchange Bitcoin Chamber Cryptocurrency January November Democrats Congress Market Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

28 minutes ago
 First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detec ..

First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detected in Russia - Watchdog

28 minutes ago
 Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark ..

Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark Shift in Middle East Relations ..

27 minutes ago
 PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

28 minutes ago
 US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion S ..

US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion Scheme Backing Hezbollah - Trea ..

27 minutes ago
 SPSC recommends 56 female candidates to be appoint ..

SPSC recommends 56 female candidates to be appointed as Lecturer Mathematics

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.