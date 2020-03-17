UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Markets To Stay Open Through Novel Coronavirus Pandemic - Mnuchin

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:26 PM

US Markets to Stay Open Through Novel Coronavirus Pandemic - Mnuchin

The White House is determined to keep New York Stock Exchange and other financial markets operating through the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic even if it means reducing the number of hours they stay open, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during a media briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The White House is determined to keep New York Stock Exchange and other financial markets operating through the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic even if it means reducing the number of hours they stay open, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during a media briefing on Tuesday.

"Everybody wants to keep it open," Mnuchin said. "We may get to a point where we shorten the hours if that's something they need to do. But Americans should know we are going to do everything to make sure that they have access to the money in their banks, to the money in their 401(k)s and to money in stocks."

Related Topics

White House New York Stock Exchange Money May Stocks Market Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 10.3 percent t ..

16 minutes ago

Money Supply M3 hits AED1.694 trillion in February

16 minutes ago

Pollen allergy patients advised to remain cautious ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Creates Center to Assist ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Talks Mideast Peace With ..

5 minutes ago

Finland to Shut Borders From March 19-April 13 Ove ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.