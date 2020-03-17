US Markets to Stay Open Through Novel Coronavirus Pandemic - Mnuchin

The White House is determined to keep New York Stock Exchange and other financial markets operating through the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic even if it means reducing the number of hours they stay open, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during a media briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The White House is determined to keep New York Stock Exchange and other financial markets operating through the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic even if it means reducing the number of hours they stay open, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during a media briefing on Tuesday.

"Everybody wants to keep it open," Mnuchin said. "We may get to a point where we shorten the hours if that's something they need to do. But Americans should know we are going to do everything to make sure that they have access to the money in their banks, to the money in their 401(k)s and to money in stocks."