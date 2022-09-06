UrduPoint.com

US Marshals Say 'Fat' Leonard Francis Wanted After Escape Weeks Before Sentencing

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 07:48 PM

US Marshals Say 'Fat' Leonard Francis Wanted After Escape Weeks Before Sentencing

Malaysian defense contractor "Fat" Leonard Francis is wanted by federal authorities after violating house arrest conditions weeks before he is set to be sentenced in connection with a US Navy corruption scandal, the US Marshals Service (USMS) San Diego said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Malaysian defense contractor "Fat" Leonard Francis is wanted by Federal authorities after violating house arrest conditions weeks before he is set to be sentenced in connection with a US Navy corruption scandal, the US Marshals Service (USMS) San Diego said in a statement.

"As of now, Leonard Francis is wanted for violating the conditions of his pretrial release," the USMS San Diego said late Monday via social media.

In 2015, Francis pleaded guilty to offering US Navy officials approximately $500,000 in bribes to steer contracts toward his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA). Other senior Navy and Pentagon officials have also since pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

Francis was under house arrest when he removed his GPS monitoring device and left his home sometime Sunday morning, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, citing Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Omar Castillo.

The escape sparked an interagency search effort involving USMS, the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force and Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to the report.

The departure appeared pre-planned, with neighbors reporting to have seen moving trucks coming and going from Francis' residence in the days prior to his escape, Castillo also said.

Francis, who has a history of health issues including kidney cancer, was set to be sentenced on September 22.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Social Media Pentagon Company San Diego September Criminals Sunday 2015 Cancer From Asia Fat

Recent Stories

RPO inaugurates water filtration plant

RPO inaugurates water filtration plant

2 minutes ago
 CTD arrests street criminal from Metroville

CTD arrests street criminal from Metroville

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses PTI plea against ac ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses PTI plea against acceptance of 11 MNAs' resignati ..

2 minutes ago
 Rally held in Quetta to show solidarity with Pak A ..

Rally held in Quetta to show solidarity with Pak Army

2 minutes ago
 Moscow, Bangkok Discussing Russian Hydrocarbons Su ..

Moscow, Bangkok Discussing Russian Hydrocarbons Supplies to Thailand - Lavrov

10 minutes ago
 Administrator East chairs meeting on rehabilitatio ..

Administrator East chairs meeting on rehabilitation, development works

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.