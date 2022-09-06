US Marshals Say 'Fat' Leonard Francis Wanted After Escape Weeks Before Sentencing

Malaysian defense contractor "Fat" Leonard Francis is wanted by federal authorities after violating house arrest conditions weeks before he is set to be sentenced in connection with a US Navy corruption scandal, the US Marshals Service (USMS) San Diego said in a statement

"As of now, Leonard Francis is wanted for violating the conditions of his pretrial release," the USMS San Diego said late Monday via social media.

In 2015, Francis pleaded guilty to offering US Navy officials approximately $500,000 in bribes to steer contracts toward his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA). Other senior Navy and Pentagon officials have also since pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

Francis was under house arrest when he removed his GPS monitoring device and left his home sometime Sunday morning, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, citing Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Omar Castillo.

The escape sparked an interagency search effort involving USMS, the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force and Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to the report.

The departure appeared pre-planned, with neighbors reporting to have seen moving trucks coming and going from Francis' residence in the days prior to his escape, Castillo also said.

Francis, who has a history of health issues including kidney cancer, was set to be sentenced on September 22.