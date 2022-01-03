UrduPoint.com

US Marshals Service Apprehended Over 84,000 Fugitives In 2021 - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 08:49 PM

US Marshals Service Apprehended Over 84,000 Fugitives in 2021 - Justice Dept.

The US Marshals Service (USMS) apprehended more than 84,000 fugitives wanted with arrest warrants in Fiscal Year 2021, the Justice Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The US Marshals Service (USMS) apprehended more than 84,000 fugitives wanted with arrest warrants in Fiscal Year 2021, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"At a time of unprecedented challenges posed by a global pandemic, the US Marshals continue to deliver on their mission, tracking down and arresting more than 84,000 fugitives. The Department of Justice, through our law enforcement components like the US Marshals Service, will continue to prioritize our efforts to reduce violent crime and keep our neighborhoods safe," Deputy US Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a press release.

USMS apprehended more than 10,500 sex offenders, 6,000 murder suspects and 1,200 international fugitives, the release said, noting that it also seized over 7,000 guns during the so-called violence reduction and counter gang operations in 2021.

The Federal law enforcement agency averaged 337 fugitive arrests per day, and cleared more than 99,000 local, state and federal warrants in the process, the release added.

USMS conducted 591 international removals - including extraditions, deportations and expulsions - in addition to their domestic work, according to the release.

Related Topics

Murder Monaco

Recent Stories

White House Cancels Press Briefing Monday Due to F ..

White House Cancels Press Briefing Monday Due to First Snowfall in US Capital in ..

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company catches 3,664 su ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company catches 3,664 suspicious meters in December 20 ..

5 minutes ago
 Corrupt officials in PR to be shown the door: Azam ..

Corrupt officials in PR to be shown the door: Azam Khan Swati

5 minutes ago
 35 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

35 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

5 minutes ago
 Senate body directs authorities to give protection ..

Senate body directs authorities to give protection to the widow of Nazim Jokhio ..

10 minutes ago
 Putin Orders Russian Cabinet to Take Measures to E ..

Putin Orders Russian Cabinet to Take Measures to Ensure Safety at Coal Mines

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.