US Marshals Service Apprehended Over 84,000 Fugitives in 2021 - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The US Marshals Service (USMS) apprehended more than 84,000 fugitives wanted with arrest warrants in Fiscal Year 2021, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"At a time of unprecedented challenges posed by a global pandemic, the US Marshals continue to deliver on their mission, tracking down and arresting more than 84,000 fugitives. The Department of Justice, through our law enforcement components like the US Marshals Service, will continue to prioritize our efforts to reduce violent crime and keep our neighborhoods safe," Deputy US Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a press release.

USMS apprehended more than 10,500 sex offenders, 6,000 murder suspects and 1,200 international fugitives, the release said, noting that it also seized over 7,000 guns during the so-called violence reduction and counter gang operations in 2021.

The Federal law enforcement agency averaged 337 fugitive arrests per day, and cleared more than 99,000 local, state and federal warrants in the process, the release added.

USMS conducted 591 international removals - including extraditions, deportations and expulsions - in addition to their domestic work, according to the release.