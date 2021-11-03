US Marshals Service Says Washington, DC Jail Facility Fails to Meet Minimum Standards

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Central Treatment Facility (CTF) of the Washington, DC jail failed to meet minimum standards upon surprise inspection, the US Marshals Service said in a statement.

"During the week of October 18, the US Marshal for the District of Columbia conducted an unannounced inspection of the District of Columbia Department of Corrections (DC COC) facilities.

.. The US Marshal's inspection of CTF revealed that conditions there do not meet the minimum standards of confinement as prescribed by the Federal Performance-Based Detention Standards," the statement said on Tuesday.