UrduPoint.com

US Marshals Service Says Washington, DC Jail Facility Fails To Meet Minimum Standards

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:10 AM

US Marshals Service Says Washington, DC Jail Facility Fails to Meet Minimum Standards

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Central Treatment Facility (CTF) of the Washington, DC jail failed to meet minimum standards upon surprise inspection, the US Marshals Service said in a statement.

"During the week of October 18, the US Marshal for the District of Columbia conducted an unannounced inspection of the District of Columbia Department of Corrections (DC COC) facilities.

.. The US Marshal's inspection of CTF revealed that conditions there do not meet the minimum standards of confinement as prescribed by the Federal Performance-Based Detention Standards," the statement said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Washington Jail Columbia October

Recent Stories

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

1 hour ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

2 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

2 hours ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.