UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Max Pressure Campaign On Iran Like 'Putting Knee On One's Neck' - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Max Pressure Campaign on Iran Like 'Putting Knee on One's Neck' - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The US maximum pressure campaign on Iran is akin to putting a knee on a person's neck, Russian Ambassador to the United Nastions Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"We've been watching with great concern the policy of maximum pressure on Iran, which is better characterized as a maximum suffocation policy," Nebenzia said. "Iran is being deliberately squeezed from all directions. The task is to achieve regime change or create a situation where Iran literally wouldn't be able to breathe. This is like putting a knee to one's neck."

Nebenzia said US policy of unilateral actions disregards both common sense and the opinions of other nations.

Nebenzia's comments reference about the most recent events in the United States when on May 25, a white Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd by pressing his knee into the handcuffed and prone man's neck for almost nine minutes.

The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the United States and in other countries.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani estimated earlier in June that the Islamic Republic has been losing an annual $50 billion in missed revenues to US economic sanctions.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US pulled out of the JCPOA and reinstated harsh sanctions on Tehran.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran Man Minneapolis United Kingdom United States May June 2015 2018 All From Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

2 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

2 hours ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

4 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.