US May Activate Entire National Guard to Assist Response to COVID-19 - Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a press conference on Tuesday said he is looking into activating the entire National Guard or reserve units to assist states in their response efforts to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"As we get requests in we will look at activating if we need to at the Federal level or using the reserves," Esper said.

There are currently 22 US states that have activated their National Guard units resulting in more than 1,500 guardsmen deployed across the country.

Esper said he will soon talk with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to discuss the state's needs, adding that he has already talked with two other governors, which he did not name.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cuomo said New York State has so far registered 1,374 cases of COVID-19 infections and 12 deaths from the disease.

Moreover, Esper said he is willing to deploy the Army Corps of Engineers to work with states on their needs amid the virus outbreak.

As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 virus has infected more than 195,000 people around the world in over 150 countries and killed more than 7,800.