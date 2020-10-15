UrduPoint.com
US May Advise Against COVID-19 Vaccine For Children At First - Disease Control Agency

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:19 AM

US May Advise Against COVID-19 Vaccine for Children at First - Disease Control Agency

US health officials may initially advise against children receiving COVID-19 vaccines once they are available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) US health officials may initially advise against children receiving COVID-19 vaccines once they are available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday.

"At first, COVID-19 vaccines may not be recommended for children," the CDC said in an advisory message. "In early clinical trials for various COVID-19 vaccines, only non-pregnant adults participated."

At least one, possibly several, COVID-19 vaccines may be available for the US public before the end of 2020.

Clinical trials continue to expand the categories of those recruited to participate and the parameters for groups recommended to receive the vaccines could change in the future, the CDC acknowledged.

In the United States, there is currently no authorized or approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19 but the CDC is focused on vaccine planning, working closely with health departments and partners to get ready for when one or more of them are available, the advisory added.

