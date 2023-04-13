US May Alter Internet Monitoring Efforts After Leaked Info Went Unseen for Weeks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The United States may alter its intelligence agencies' internet monitoring efforts after they failed for weeks to detect dozens of seemingly classified documents leaked online, NBC news reported on Wednesday.

US intelligence agencies are looking at broadening a set of online sites that authorities track, the report said, citing a senior administration official and a congressional official briefed on the matter.

The leaked materials, the veracity of which has not been confirmed by US officials, first appeared on Discord, a platform popular with gamers.

The intelligence community is seeking a way to search platforms like Discord for relevant materials to avoid future leaks, the report said.

More than 100 classified US government documents have been leaked on social media sites in recent weeks, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on US efforts linked to the conflict in Ukraine and interactions with allies and partners.

The US Defense Department and Justice Department's investigations into the leak could take months to finish, US media reported earlier this week. The Defense Department probe is focused on assessing whether any sources or methods were compromised by the leak, while the Justice Department is focused on finding its source.