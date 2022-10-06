US May Analyze Underwater Audio Recordings in Probe of Nord Stream Blasts - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The United States is considering providing its advanced underwater sound reading capabilities to help investigate the recent explosions that disabled parts of the Nord Stream energy pipeline system between Russia and Europe, CNN reported, citing two sources in the know.

The United States has the most advanced underwater audio reading systems, which are more comprehensive than their foreign analogues, the report said on Wednesday.

The US Navy's processing of the sonar signatures could purportedly provide the most detailed information about what was happening in the area at the time of the explosions and what caused them, the sources said.

The processing of the underwater sound is reportedly seen as a key part of the investigation since satellite images from the days before the leaks are unlikely to prove helpful because it was cloudy, according to the report.

US Navy spokesperson Tamara Lawrence did not confirm that the United States is offering such help, but noted that it is ready to provide necessary support.

"We are aware of reports concerning leaks to the Nord Stream pipelines. We stand ready to provide support and assistance in close coordination with our allies and partners, if needed," she said in the report.

On September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage were registered on pipelines in the Nord Stream network that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. According to Sweden, Germany and Denmark, the incidents could be the result of sabotage. The operator, Nord Stream AG, said it was impossible to specify the time frame for repair works.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Meanwhile, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has announced that the government intends to deny Russia a role in the probe.