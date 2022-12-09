UrduPoint.com

US May Announce New $275Mln Military Aid Package For Ukraine On Friday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022

US May Announce New $275Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine on Friday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The US Defense Department may announce a new $275 million security assistance package as early as Friday that will include anti-drone and air defense systems, Reuters reported citing documents it obtained and people familiar with the matter.

The report on Thursday did not confirm what new anti-drone capabilities will be added in the package, but it will include additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers, 155mm ammunition, Humvee military vehicles, among other equipment.

The Pentagon did not respond immediately to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter.

