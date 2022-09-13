UrduPoint.com

US May Announce New $600 Mln Military Aid Package For Ukraine This Week - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The United States may announce another military aid package for Ukraine worth $600 million as part of Western campaign to provide Kiev with lethal weapons supplies to confront Russia, the Politico newspaper has reported, citing a congressional aide familiar with the issue.

The new package may contain munitions, equipment and vehicles similar to those provide for in the previous $675 million aid package, the official was cited as saying by the media outlet.

Last Thursday, the US announced $2.8 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine and its neighboring countries. In particular, the new $675 million package of defense assistance for Ukraine will include, among other things, HIMARS ammunition, four 105mm Howitzers and high-speed anti-radiation missiles.

The rest $2.2 billion will be allocated for "long-term investments to bolster the security of Ukraine and 17 of its neighbors."

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, while also ramping up lethal weapons supplies to Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

