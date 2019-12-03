UrduPoint.com
US May Announce Plans On New START Treaty With Russia Soon - State Dept.

US May Announce Plans on New START Treaty With Russia Soon - State Dept.

The United States may soon announce plans to possibly extend the New START Treaty with Russia, Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford said in his prepared testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday

"We have convened teams of experts to explore the way forward, including the question of possibly extending New START, which would otherwise expire in early 2021 but could be extended for up to five years by agreement with Russia," Ford said. "We are hard at work on these issues, and hope to have more to say about this soon."

