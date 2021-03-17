US May Announce Sanctions on Russia over Election Allegations Next Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States may as early as next week roll out sanctions against Russia for its alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election, CNN reported.

"[The United States is] expected to unveil sanctions related to election interference as soon as next week," the report said on Tuesday evening quoting unidentified sources.

Earlier on Tuesday, US intelligence released a report on foreign threats to the 2020 elections. It alleged that Russia's President Vladimir Putin authorized efforts to undermine the then Democratic candidate Joe Biden.